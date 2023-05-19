iOS 16.5 update is OUT! Check top features set to come to your iPhones
Apple has finally released iOS 16.5 for the general public. If you haven't updated your iPhone yet, do it now! There are some crucial fixes and features for you.
After a month of testing with beta users, Apple iOS 16.5 update is now available for all iPhone users to download starting today.
Apple has seeded some amazing features but you should note that there are some important bug fixes too that are crucial for your iPhones.
Here's what you will get with the iOS 16.5 update:
Sports tab: A new sports tab has been added to the News app, which will provide iPhone users with convenient access to news, scores, and schedules for their preferred teams and leagues.
Pride collection wallpapers: Apple has also added fresh preloaded Pride Celebration wallpapers to the latest iOS 16.5 release.
These wallpapers will be located within a dedicated Pride wallpaper section, specifically crafted with the vibrant colours of the Pride flag to honour and commemorate the LGBTQ+ community.
Bug fixes: Not just these features, but iOS 16.5 also has some crucial bug fixes to some existing issues such as when Spotlight may become unresponsive.
Moreover, Apple's latest update fixes an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content and the issues of the Screen Time settings that may reset or not sync across all devices.
So if you want to enjoy these features and keep your iPhone safe from bugs, then Go to Settings General Software Update to get the iOS 16.5 update.