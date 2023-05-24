iOS 16.6 Beta for iPhones: What is iMessage contact key verification
Apple iOS 16.6 beta for iPhones has been released and it brings iMessage Contact Key Verification. However, it still remains uncertain if the feature is functional in the beta version.
Apple iMessage Contact Key Verification tool is aimed at safeguarding conversations against digital threats.
iMessage Contact Key Verification is a protective measure for individuals who are extremely vulnerable to cyberthreats and cyberattacks.
This includes journalists, human rights activists, and even government officials.
The most important feature in it is the one that allows users to confirm that they are communicating with the intended recipient and not an unauthorized third party who may have intercepted the message or is eavesdropping.
Importantly, Apple will send an alert if a breach in the Cloud servers occurs.
Therefore, this feature will help users to verify their own identity as well as the identity of the person they are communicating with.
This is done by comparing a Contact Verification Code in person, via FaceTime, or through another secure application.