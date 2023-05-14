iOS 16 feature on Android! WhatsApp may let you edit sent messages just like on iPhone
Prone to make errors while sending mail? WhatsApp may soon drop a new edit message feature that resembles the one available via iOS 16 on iPhone.
With the arrival of iOS 16, Apple allowed iPhone users to make changes to sent messages on the iMessage app.
This feature is a boon for those who make frequent typos or even send messages accidentally.
Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on this iOS 16-like feature that will let you edit messages that you have already sent.
This comes from WhatsApp’s update tracker, WabetaInfo, which says WhatsApp is working on the final part of the feature that allows users to edit messages.
In fact, some WhatsApp beta testers of the Android 2.23.10.13 update have actually gained access in advance than the public.
WhatsApp edit message feature will help you alter the sent messages within chats and groups, the report suggested.
As per a screenshot shared by WabetaInfo, the edit button is visible in the message options for users who have joined the WhatsApp Web beta program.
There are no restrictions on the number of times a message can be edited, as long as it is done within a 15-minute time-frame from the moment of sending.
Once you have edited the sent message, it will get a label of "edited" message within the message bubble.
When will you get this feature? After beta testers, WhatsApp is rolling out to more users over the coming days, the report revealed.