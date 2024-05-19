iOS 17.5 update released: Check out features, design changes, updates, more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 19, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Know what’s new with the iOS 17.5 update in terms of features, updates, design changes, and others.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple rolled out the iOS 17.5 update this week with new features, changes, and upgrades for iPhone users.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iOS 17.5 update has been in beta for quite some time, and now it is finally available to the public with exciting new features.
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out the top 5 features of the iOS 17.5 update.
Photo Credit: AP
Apple News+ subscribers can now save news articles for offline reading on iPhone and iPad. Additionally, the app will automatically download top stories.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In collaboration with Google, iOS 17.5 will be able to identify tracking accessories even if they are not an Apple device or Find My certified.
Photo Credit: Apple
The new update has also revealed some minor design changes to the Podcasts widget, Apple Books app, and the Setting app.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, there is a new “Repair State” feature to Find My enabling users to confirm their Apple ID and password.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, the Apple News app includes a “Quartiles” word game. However, it is only limited to people living in the United States and Canada.
Check related web stories:
Apple WWDC 2024: From iOS 18 to AI, what to expect this year
5 features coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.5 update: Check release date and more details
Apple iOS 17.4 update to launch soon! Check out top features likely to roll out
iOS 17.4 unveils over 100 new emojis in Emoji 15.1 beta update: Check release date
View more