iOS 17 features on iPhone 15: WWDC to reveal all
The upcoming iPhone 15 will have all the iOS 17 features and then some. If you want a look at those that have been leaked, then read on.
Notably, iPhone 15 will be launched with the new iOS 17 software in September, 2023.
Notably, iOS 17 itself will be announced at the WWDC 2023 on June 5, but it will be launched with the iPhone 15. Know iOS 17 features that are coming to iPhone 15.
Accessibility features: Live Speech, Personal Voice, Point and Speak in Magnifier, and more. With Live Speech on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, users can type what they want to say to have it spoken out loud during phone and FaceTime calls as well as in-person conversations.
Personal Voice will allow users to create their own Personal Voice by reading along with a randomized set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio. After that any text can be read in your voice, if you want.
Apple Music: The iOS 17 update could reduce the on-screen text, in favour of graphics and images. Moreover, it could also allow users to view lyrics on the lock screen directly, 9to5Mac reported.
Maps Live Activity: Apple will bring this big change to the iPhone 15's Lock Screen while introducing the Maps Live Activity in the forthcoming iOS 17 update, revealed @analyst941.
Lock screen changes: iOS This is a new way of customizing the iPhone’s lock screen by adding options for emojis, fonts, and ‘other functions’.
Flashlight, App Library: Flashlight app will get more fine-grained and ‘step-less’ controls for brightness.