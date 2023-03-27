iOS 17: From release date to features, all you need to know in brief (Unsplash)
Apple may announce iOS 17 at WWDC scheduled for June, 2023. However, the exact date is not yet known. (Unsplash)
The final release of the iOS 17 update to the public at large is expected to happen in September, 2023, most likely alongside the launch of the new iPhone 15 series. (HT Tech)
iOS 17 is expected to bring several new updates and features to the iPhone users. (HT Tech)
According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter, Apple has altered its approach to iOS 17 by introducing a number of fresh features. Here is what the iOS 17 update will bring. (Unsplash)
iOS 17 update may have an upgraded Siri. Apple may add an AI tool to get more precise answers to advanced queries. (Unsplash)
iOS 17 may also work on improved notification settings with new features such as quick replies, limited notifications, and more. (HT Tech)
As per a report by Tom's Guide, the upcoming iPhone 15 series to iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11's entire lineup will get the iOS 17 update.
(HT Tech)
iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2022), and iPhone SE (2020) will also join the list. (HT Tech)
However, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X may miss out on the iOS 17 update this year. (HT Tech)