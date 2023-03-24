iOS 17: In brief, check what all is coming
In 2023, Apple fans will get to see the launch of the iOS 17 and the iPhone 15 series. So, what all may be coming? Know it all here. (Unsplash)
iOS 17 will likely be announced at WWDC 2023-the event has usually been held during the first week of June. (Pexels)
Based on previous iOS release patterns, 9to5Mac has said that iOS 17 will be announced in June as a beta version for developers. (Pexels)
What special iOS 17 features will be there? (Pexels)
Rumour mills have it that the iOS 17 update may have an upgraded Siri. Apple may add an AI tool to get more precise answers to advanced queries. (Pexels)
Moreover, iOS 17 may also work on improved notification settings with new features such as quick replies, limited notifications, and an actionable option on the notifications. (Unsplash)
Apart from this, some reports suggest that iOS 17 may have a rich communication service that has been a part of Android smartphones. (Pexels)
Which iPhones will get the iOS 17 update? (Pexels)
As per a report by Tom's Guide, the upcoming iPhone 15 series to iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11's entire lineup will get the iOS 17 update. Plus, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2022), and iPhone SE (2020) will join the list. (Unsplash)
Sadly, it is anticipated that iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X may miss out on the iOS 17 update this year. (Pexels)