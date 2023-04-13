iOS 17 leaked features for iPhones surface online!

As we approach Apple's WWDC event in June, details about the most anticipated iOS 17 update are beginning to surface. 

A recent tweet by Twitter user "analyst941" has reportedly leaked the summary of the Apple iOS 17 update. Check them out below. 

The iOS 17 leak suggests that additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display are on the way. 

iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes. 

You may also get "Changes and additional options" for managing notifications. 

The leakster also suggests that there will be Custom Accessibility settings that will give total control over the UI and layout for older persons or younger children. 

Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app. 

iOS 17 will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. 

With iOS 17, Dynamic Island will do a lot more. For example, the marketing department pressured the development team. 

Camera app changes were initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release, may only be implemented into iPhone 15 OS, rather than all iOS 17 devices. 

Apart from this, there is an expected ARKit API's/frameworks and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight coming. 

