iOS 17 leaked features for iPhones surface online!
Photo Credit: Pexels
As we approach Apple's WWDC event in June, details about the most anticipated iOS 17 update are beginning to surface.
Photo Credit: Pexels
A recent tweet by Twitter user "analyst941" has reportedly leaked the summary of the Apple iOS 17 update. Check them out below.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iOS 17 leak suggests that additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display are on the way.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You may also get "Changes and additional options" for managing notifications.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The leakster also suggests that there will be Custom Accessibility settings that will give total control over the UI and layout for older persons or younger children.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iOS 17 will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With iOS 17, Dynamic Island will do a lot more. For example, the marketing department pressured the development team.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Camera app changes were initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release, may only be implemented into iPhone 15 OS, rather than all iOS 17 devices.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check here
Apart from this, there is an expected ARKit API's/frameworks and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight coming.