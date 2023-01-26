iOS 17 leaks! Reveals new details on iPhone 15 Pro Max
iOS 17 leaks reveal some details about the changes Apple plans to bring to your iPhone this September.
A new app for the Apple Mixed Reality headset is coming. New Home app and slightly tweaked FindMy app.
The Apple Music app will also get a new design probably with new in-app navigation.
The Mail app will be simplified, updates for Reminders and Files app, Fitness and Wallet app.
iOS 17 also reveals a lot about the iPhone 15 series as well.
iOS 17 will support all 6 devices with Dynamic Island, including iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 series is getting the USB-C port. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to get slower USB 2.0 port whereas the Pro and Ultra variants to get faster USB-C Gen 3.2 port.
iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Ultra to have more image processing power than the iPhone 15 Pro. Better cooling on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
What are your thoughts on iOS 17 and all its features?