iOS 17 update! Release date to features, here's what you really need to know now

Published Apr 09, 2023
Expectations around the next major iPhone operating system, iOS 17, are on the rise.

iOS 17 was earlier stated to be coming with only minor modifications without any significant features.

However, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, iOS 17 update can introduce some ‘nice to have’ features.

Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 update at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will begin from June 5, 2023.

The public rollout of the iOS 17 update is expected to come in September 2023 along with the iPhone 15 lineup.

According to a MacRumors report, iOS 17 may roll out a redesigned Control Center.

Various reports have suggested that the iOS 17 update will focus on optimization and bug fixes.

A tipster had revealed that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X can miss out on the iOS 17 update.

However, another source claimed that all the devices that support iOS 16 will support iOS 17 as well.

Notably, this information is based on leaks and rumors and no official confirmation has been made.

