iOS 18.1 Focus Mode: Know what it is and how to use the feature
Published Nov 16, 2024
Know how to effectively use iOS 18.1 Focus Mode feature which is powered by Apple Intelligence.
Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.1 update which introduced iPhone users to Apple Intelligence.
The update comes with several exciting Apple Intelligence features, however, one of the useful features is said to be the “Focus Mode.”
Apple calls this feature “Reduce Interruptions” which enables users to focus on crucial tasks without any unwanted distractions.
To enable this feature, iPhone users first will have to go to Settings and tap on the “Focus” section.
Now users can customise people and apps which can break through the focus mode. Therefore, they will not miss any crucial updates.
In the same settings, users can also turn on Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing for AI-powered filtering of notifications.
Once the feature is enabled, it can be located in the control centre for easy accessibility.
iPhone users can take advantage of this feature while at Work, Sleep, Driving, Fitness, Gaming, Mindfulness, or even Reading.
