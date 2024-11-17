iOS 18.2 rolling out in December: Here’s how to use ChatGPT via Siri on iPhone

Published Nov 17, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Here’s how you can use ChatGPT via Siri on iPhone with the upcoming iOS 18.2 update. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has released the developer beta for iOS 18.2 that enables iPhone users to access ChatGPT via Siri. 

Photo Credit: Apple

ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 makes Apple voice assistant, Siri smarter and more knowledgeable in providing users with relevant responses.

Photo Credit: reuters

Here are a few use cases to access ChatGPT with the help of Siri on iPhone.

Photo Credit: Apple

With a Visual Intelligence camera, iPhone users can access ChatGPT’s image recognition capabilities. This enables users to ask questions about the objects placed in front of the camera.

Photo Credit: Apple

ChatGPT integrations empower Siri with natural conversational abilities, therefore users can have human-like conversations with the voice assistant.

Photo Credit: Apple

With ChatGPT, users can now access its image generation capabilities in Image Playground. Users can prompt Siri and ChatGPT will build the image.

Photo Credit: Apple

With ChatGPT, users can prompt Siri to write short messages, emails, etc. ChatGPT can also be used to translate text.

Photo Credit: reuters

Note that this feature is only available to beta users and it will roll out to all users in December with iOS 18.2.

