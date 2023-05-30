iPad Air, AirTags, Apple Watch to iPhone, get yourself ready for your summer holiday!
Summer holidays are almost here and you would be planning your itinerary. As you do that, here is something that you should focus on - the tech that you carry.
Here we list the Apple products and services that will make them your ultimate travel companion.These will help you plan your voyage and complete your packing list to make sure lasting memories are created for you. Here are things to focus on before you take off:
Pack light and still have it all with iPad Air. The gadget takes performance to the next level letting you plan your trip’s itinerary with the Freeform app. From booking reservations to staying updated through the Weather app, you can have all info in your hand.
When traveling in the car or in-flight, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will ensure that there are no dull moments on your trip.
Don't forget your AirTag! This is a super easy way to keep track of all your stuff. Attach one to your keys. Put another in your luggage. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. Your iPhone can lead you straight to your items if you lose them.
Update your Apple Watch face with a new timezone that you are travelling to.
If you are worried about things back home, then keep abreast of it all with the HomePod and HomePod mini. The gadget can now listen for smoke or carbon monoxide alarms and send a notification to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
Money makes the world go round and that is a job that Apple Wallet can do safely and easily - all on your iPhone or Apple Watch.
In a strange land, use Apple Maps to discover great places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world.
Stay connected with eSIM on iPhone 14. eSIM is more secure than a physical SIM because it can't be removed if your iPhone is lost or stolen. And, if you’re traveling abroad, you can include international roaming on your plan.
To have power to spare for all your gadgets, pack the MagSafe Battery Pack. It makes on-the-go charging easy. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.