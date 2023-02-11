iPhone 11 price cut to just 18999 from 43900 as Flipkart rolls out massive discount
A huge iPhone 11 price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart for this Valentine’s Day and, if you are looking for a great gift, the phone can serve the purpose perfectly. (Flipkart)
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 38999 on Flipkart as part of the Valentine’s Day offers. (Flipkart)
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone. (Flipkart)
The deal doesn’t end here; you can further lower the price of the iPhone 11 with the exchange offer by Flipkart which offers Rs. 20000 off if you exchange your old smartphone depending on its condition. (Flipkart)
Combination of both the initial discount and exchange offer take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 18999. (Flipkart)
You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. (Flipkart)
While in bank offers you also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023. (Flipkart)
The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which is a powerhouse and Apple supports old iPhones for up to 5 years with software updates. (Flipkart)
iPhone 11 also comes with an excellent battery life and an amazing dual camera system. (Flipkart)
Click here
This could be the best gift to give to your partner this Valentine’s Day so don’t delay as the deal is already live on Flipkart. (Flipkart)