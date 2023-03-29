iPhone 11 price drops to just 11999 with exciting Flipkart Navratri offer
Grab iPhone 11 priced at just Rs. 11999 during Flipkart's amazing Navratri offer. Check offer details here.
Get into the festive spirit of Navratri with Flipkart’s amazing offer on the iPhone 11!
If you’re looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market.
Thanks to this amazing Flipkart offer, the iPhone 11 can be yours for just Rs. 11999. Here's how you can grab it.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 38999.
Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits.
You can get a staggering Rs. 27000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old phone.
If you’re able to fetch maximum exchange value for your old phone, iPhone 11 price drops to just Rs. 11999!
Lastly, get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI, and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.
Apple iPhone 11 was launched back in 2019 and turned into an instant hit, becoming the best-selling smartphone.
Apple usually supports iPhones for a period of 5 years, so the iPhone 11 will make for a good purchase.