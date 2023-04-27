iPhone 12 becomes SUPER affordable! Price drops to 24749 from 59900
You can now be an Apple iPhone 12 owner and that too at a massively reduced rate.
You can save over Rs. 34000 on the iPhone worth Rs. 59900. Want to know how? Check details here.
The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is available with an initial discount of 9% for Rs. 53999 on Flipkart.
On exchange, you can get off of another Rs. 29250 on the phone.
On availing both the discount and exchange offer with maximum benefits, the cost of iPhone can fall to Rs. 24749 on Flipkart.
Flipkart has also stated that buyers can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange of select models.
iPhone 12 (64GB) is also available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 53999.
Amazon is offering up to Rs. 28000 off on exchange on iPhone 12.
With the help of discount and exchange, the price of iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 25999.
Both Flipkart and Amazon are also offering bank offers on the device.