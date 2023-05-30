iPhone 12 discount announced on Flipkart! Check deal, you just have to pay this much
If you are looking to buy the Apple iPhone 12, then know that Flipkart has announced a big discount on it.
You no longer have to pay a huge amount to buy the iPhone 12.
In fact, apart from the initial iPhone 12 discount, Flipkart has also rolled out other bank and exchange deal offers to cut the price even further.
iPhone 12 offers great performance, excellent cameras, and various other features that will serve your purpose very well.
Notably, iPhone 12 will also get the latest Apple software, the iOS 17, when it is launched. So, check out the iPhone 12 deal right now.
iPhone 12 price has dropped in a major way. iPhone 12, 64GB variant, is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart.
iPhone 12 price has now been cut to just Rs. 53999 on Flipkart. This is a straight Rs. 5901 discount.
You can go for the exchange deal and bank offers to cut the price of the iPhone 12 even more.
In the iPhone 12 exchange offer, you can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 33000 off if you trade in your old smartphone.
The amount you get through the exchange offer will depend entirely on the condition, brand, age of your old smartphone.
iPhone 12 bank offers include a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions.