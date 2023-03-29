iPhone 12 gets a huge price cut on Amazon! Pay just Rs. 40699; exciting discount now live

Published Mar 29, 2023
Apple iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic processor, is one of the top smartphones in the market. 

iPhone 12 will also get upcoming iOS 17 update, making it ideal for those wanting a high-performance phone without a hefty price tag.

Luckily, Amazon has huge discounts live on the iPhone 12, along with great exchange offers and bank benefits.

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 40699 right now!

Amazon has reduced the price of the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent initial discount.

Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 13300 off if you trade-in your old phone, after which the price of the iPhone 12 drops to just Rs. 40699! 

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the offer availability in your area.

 Get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transactions and other bank offers too. 

