iPhone 12 price drop rolled out on Flipkart; Check 17% discount, other offers
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you’re looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then the iPhone 12 makes one of the best entry points.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It was also the first iPhone to support 5G on launch and features a boxy design with flat edges.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Thus, if you’re searching for a great smartphone with strong performance, good cameras, and decent battery life, then the iPhone 12 is a must-look.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
At its original price, it can still be heavy on one’s pockets. However, you can purchase it right now with a huge price cut, in addition to other offers on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 49900 but you can buy it with a 17% discount for Rs. 40999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 36000 on the iPhone 12, depending on your phone’s model and condition.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
Bank discounts are also available, including a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.