iPhone 12 price drops to just 24749 in this fabulous Flipkart deal
A fabulous Flipkart deal has just been rolled out. iPhone 12 price drop has been announced and it now can be bought for just Rs. 24749.
Notably, Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling phone of 2021. iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and has an excellent dual camera system.
Importantly, iPhone 12 will get upcoming iOS 17, which will bring many exciting new features and updates.
iPhone 12 price drop on Flipkart is by a massive amount. You can buy it for just Rs. 24749.
iPhone 12, 64GB variant, is originally priced at Rs. 59900, as per the Flipkart listing.
After the 10% initial discount, iPhone 12 price drops to Rs. 53999.
You can make the iPhone 12 price drop even further through the exchange offers and bank benefits.
The iPhone 12 exchange bonus is as high as Rs. 29250 if you trade-in your old smartphone.
If your old phone is in a good condition, you can get a great exchange value
If you get the maximum exchange it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 24749!
You can also get 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. You can also opt for no-cost EMI.