iPhone 12 price drops to just 24749 in this fabulous Flipkart deal

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 09, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

 A fabulous Flipkart deal has just been rolled out. iPhone 12 price drop has been announced and it now can be bought for just Rs. 24749.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Notably, Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling phone of 2021. iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and has an excellent dual camera system.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Importantly, iPhone 12 will get upcoming iOS 17, which will bring many exciting new features and updates.  

Photo Credit: HT Tech

iPhone 12 price drop on Flipkart is by a massive amount. You can buy it for just Rs. 24749.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

iPhone 12, 64GB variant, is originally priced at Rs. 59900, as per the Flipkart listing.

Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Tech

After the 10% initial discount, iPhone 12 price drops to Rs. 53999.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

You can make the iPhone 12 price drop even further through the exchange offers and bank benefits.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 12 exchange bonus is as high as Rs. 29250 if you trade-in your old smartphone.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If your old phone is in a good condition, you can get a great exchange value

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you get the maximum exchange it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 24749! You can also get 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. You can also opt for no-cost EMI. 

Check More