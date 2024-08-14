iPhone 13 available at 12% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab the iPhone 13 at a great deal on Flipkart with bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 is just a month away from its official launch, therefore, the prices of older-generation iPhone is expected to drop.
Photo Credit: Apple
While we still have a few weeks left, Flipkart is already providing huge discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and later models.
Photo Credit: reuters
Check out how you get the Apple iPhone 13 at a very reasonable price on Flipkart.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The Apple iPhone 13 retails for Rs.59600 for 128GB RAM. But on Flipkart, it's available at Rs.51999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 12 percent discount on the smartphone. Furthermore, buyers can avail bank and exchange offers as well.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
With Flipkart Axis Bank Card, buyers can get a 5% cashback which will further reduce the price of iPhone 13.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail Rs.1000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Non-EMI with credit and debit card EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.26799 off on iPhone 13.
