iPhone 13 available at 13% discount on Amazon: Grab exciting bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is offering a great iPhone 13 with discount and bank offers, check details to know more.
Want to explore the iOS ecosystem but don’t want to spend a fortune? Then iPhone 13 could be a great affordable option for you.
iPhone 13 is one of the most used smartphones and people currently using the device do not wish to upgrade due to its impressive performance.
And now, you can get the iPhone 13 at a much lower price from Amazon due to heavy discounts and offers.
The iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs.59900 for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it for Rs.51999 from Amazon.
Therefore, Amazon is offering you a great 13 percent discount on a feature-filled smartphone. Furthermore, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.
You can get a flat Rs.1000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940.
If you don’t have a SBI Credit Card, you can enjoy the same discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.47100 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working condition.
