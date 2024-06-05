iPhone 13 available at 19% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Published Jun 05, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 13, check out the exciting offers available.
Do you want an iPhone but do not want to pay Rs.80000 for a smartphone? Then, the iPhone 13 could be a great option for smartphones under Rs.50000.
iPhone 13 is one of the feature-filled smartphones which are powered by A15 Bionic chip for fast performance.
The smartphone features a Super Retina XDR display and 12MP advanced dual-camera system.
The good news is that the iPhone 13 is available at a huge discounted price which may help you get an iPhone device at a reasonable price.
iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs.59900. However, you can get it for just Rs.48799 from Flipkart.
Therefore, Flipkart is providing a great 19 percent discount on the iPhone 13.
You can further reduce the price by using the exchange offer which can get you up to Rs.44250 discount.
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
