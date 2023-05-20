iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 to iPhone 14, check the best smartphone deals during Flipkart sale
The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale brings a slew of interesting smartphone deals including on iPhone 13, Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 and more.
iPhone 13: Buy it for just Rs. 61999. You can reduce that further. For that, you will have to opt for a bank offer of Rs. 2000 and an exchange deal.
This iPhone 13 deal has everything that you may need from a premium smartphone.
iPhone 14: Want the latest iPhone? You can get a discount on iPhone 14, which is priced at Rs. 71999 after the rate cut.
Samsung Galaxy S22: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available with a massive discount during the sale.
Galaxy S22 now costs just Rs. 50490 which is a huge drop from its earlier listed price of Rs. 75999.
Google Pixel 6a: An affordable Pixel phone! It gets a 12MP Sony sensor for the main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. 28999 on Flipkart against its earlier price of Rs. 43999.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Need an affordable yet premium looking smartphone? Check out Galaxy S20 FE, which is available with a whopping 67% off.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE costs just Rs. 27600 during the sale.