iPhone 13 gets a big discount, exchange deal and more; check price
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple iPhone 13, which is fully priced at Rs. 69900, can be yours for less than Rs. 30000.
Photo Credit: Pexels
iPhone 13 is available at this price courtesy the initial discount and exchange offer on Flipkart.
Notably, you can get an iPhone 13 (128GB storage variant) for just half its cost.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The iPhone runs on a A15 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, and a dual rear camera setup.
Product Page
The iPhone can be bought for as low as Rs. 28999. You will have to opt for the discount and exchange deal to get it!
Photo Credit: Apple
With an initial discount of 11 percent, iPhone 13 price drops on Flipkart to Rs. 61999 against Rs. 69900.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you go in for the exchange deal, it will help reduce the cost of the iPhone further. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 33000 off.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart has also informed that buyers can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange of select models. Notably, in order to get maximum cost reduction on exchange, you need to ensure that the phone you exchange is in good working condition.
Photo Credit: Apple
With both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 13 can come down to under Rs. 30000, that is, you can avail it for just Rs. 28999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Apart from that, Flipkart is offering three bank offers on the iPhone 13 including- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions; and Rs. 2000 off On HDFC Bank Credit Card.