iPhone 13, Google Pixel 7 to Samsung Galaxy S22, here are the 5 best Mother's Day 2023 gifts
Do you want to give your mother the best connectivity gift of them all? Then what could be better than a premium smartphone. Check out these exclusive smartphones including iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 7.
The first one in the list is iPhone 14 Pro, the smartphone is available at the price of Rs. 119999.
The iPhone 14 Pro comes with 48MP primary camera, and A16 Bionic chipset.
Another best gift could be iPhone 13, which is currently priced at Rs. 61999 on Flipkart and Amazon.
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying exchange deals and bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 is another one in the list. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 79999.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs.
Samsung Galaxy S22 can also be the best gift to give your mother. You can buy it for Rs. 859999.
This smartphone features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 50+10+12MP triple camera setup.
Last, but not the least, is Google Pixel 7 priced at Rs. 44200 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant on Amazon.
The price of the Google Pixel 7 can be further reduced by using exchange deals and bank offers.