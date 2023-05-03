iPhone 13 Mini price cut on top 512GB variant from Rs. 99900 to Rs. 75200
This iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon will let you save Rs. 23050. Check out the price cut on this powerful yet pocket-sized smartphone.
The iPhone 13 Mini 512GB variant is available with an amazing price cut on Amazon.
You can buy this Apple iPhone priced at just Rs. 75200. Do note that this includes an exchange offer.
The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 512GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 99900.
Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 5 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device.
After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 94900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole.
If you still find this price high, you can go for the exchange offer of up to Rs. 19700. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
Not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone too.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can buy the iPhone 13 Mini priced at just Rs. 75200.
You will be saving a whopping Rs. 24700!
The iPhone 13 Mini packs an A15 Bionic chipset, dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It has a 12MP selfie camera.