iPhone 13 price? Awesome! You just won't believe what you have to pay
You do NOT have to pay a huge amount of money at one go to buy an iPhone 13! It will cost you just Rs. 400 per day! Check out the Apple iPhone 13 price now.
As per Amazon's iPhone 13 price, it would cost you Rs. 79900 if you buy it without any offers.
But wait, you won’t have to pay this amount at one go to make iPhone 13 yours once you understand the EMI deal available on Amazon.
Amazon offers a no-cost EMI where you just have to pay the price of the product and no interest rate other than that.
While the best part of the Amazon EMI deal is that you get any flat discounts that are offered.
Amazon is offering 10 percent discount on iPhone 13 making its price go down to Rs. 71999.
if you choose to pay for your product through EMI method then you will have to pay the instalments for the time period of six months.
Which means that you will have to pay Rs. 12000 a month for 6 months straight to clear your payments for the iPhone 13.
The amount comes down to just Rs. 400 per day an amount that will likely not make you struggle too much with.
If this is not suitable, you could try the Amazon iPhone 13 exchange deal. It will help you to lower the price by Rs. 28000, but only if your old phone is of a good brand and in working condition.
If you manage to get the whole amount of the exchange deal then it would cost you just Rs. 43999 for iPhone13.