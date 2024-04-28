iPhone 13 price cut announced on Amazon; Get 18% off among other discounts
It is raining smartphone deals right now and even though there are no festive sales around, you can still grab smartphones with huge discounts.
So, if you’ve been planning to upgrade to an iPhone but don’t want to spend a fortune, then know that Amazon has introduced an iPhone 13 price cut.
The iPhone 13 is powered by the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 14, meaning that you will get a similar performance out of the device.
It features the same dual-camera system and is nearly identical in terms of design. Therefore, instead of purchasing the iPhone 14, you can go for the less expensive iPhone 13.
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon.
However, you can get it with an 18% discount right now for Rs. 49299. That’s not all.
You can get up to a staggering Rs. 27600 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
While there are no bank offers live, you can avail the no-cost EMI options on the iPhone 13 if paying the full amount in one go is not what you prefer.