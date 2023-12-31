iPhone 13 price cut during Vijay Sales Apple Day Sale! Check exchange offer too
Apple iPhone 13 price cut: As the year 2024 is about to start, Vijay Sales is running the Apple Days Sale from December 31, 2023, to January 7, 2024.
So if your are planning to buy an iPhone 13, you might be in great luck.
During the Apple Days Sale, courtesy the iPhone 13 price cut, you have to pay just Rs. 51820, down from its original price of Rs.59900.
If you are an HDFC bank card holder, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 1000 on iPhone 13 during the sale.
If you shop at Vijay Sales' physical stores You can get a benefit from an exchange bonus, extending up to Rs.10000.
Vijay Sales is offering Protect+ to enhance the protection of your iPhone 13. You can enjoy up to a 15% discount on Protect+ when purchased with your Apple device.
You can get 0.75% loyalty points on shopping at Vijay sales stores and eCommerce websites. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.
It boasts an advanced dual-camera system with a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide setup, offering various photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4.
The iPhone 13 features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, ensuring an immersive visual experience.
Click here
Powerful A15 Bionic Chip: Ensuring high-speed and efficient performance, the iPhone 13 is powered by the advanced A15 Bionic chip.