iPhone 13 price cut rolled out; Get a whopping 25% discount and check out exchange offer too
Christmas is around the corner and various e-commerce platforms are offering amazing deals on electronic items including on this Apple phone. Check out the iPhone 13 price cut and other offers..
If you want to buy an iPhone 13, Amazon is currently providing a substantial 24 percent discount on the iPhone 13 (128GB).
The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs. 69900, but you can get it for just Rs. 52999.
Amazon is also offering exciting exchange offers on iPhone 13.
With an exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 32050 when trading in your old device depending on its condition.
Please keep in mind that the eligibility of this exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone you are trading in
In order to check if this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can enter the PIN code of your area.
The iPhone 13 features a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display for an impressive visual experience.
It boasts an advanced dual-camera system with a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide setup, offering various photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4.
The iPhone 13 Night mode enhances low-light photography capabilities for stunning photos in challenging environments.
The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring high-speed and efficient performance.
This iPhone 13 discount is ideal for those looking to upgrade their smartphones without paying a massive amount for the latest iPhones.