iPhone 13 price cut to only 32749 in this superb deal!
Photo Credit: Pic: Pexels/iPhone 13
iPhone 13 price cut means you can pay as low an amount as Rs. 32749 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Pic: Pexels/iPhone13
iPhone 13 price cut is courtesy initial discount, exchange offer and bank benefits!
Photo Credit: Pic: Pexels/iPhone 13
iPhone 13, 128GB variant, is fully priced at Rs. 69900 as per the Flipkart listing.
Photo Credit: Pic: Pexels/iPhone 13
But there is a huge discount on it. You can buy it for Rs. 32749 after applying all the offers!
Photo Credit: Pic: Pexels/iPhone 13
Read here
Due to the initial Flipkart discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 58999, which is a direct 15% discount, which amounts to Rs. 10901.
Photo Credit: Pic: Apple/iPhone 13
You can reduce the price of the iPhone 13 further with exchange and bank offers.
Photo Credit: Pic: HT Tech/iPhone 13
You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: Pic: HT Tech/iPhone 13
If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 32749!
Photo Credit: Pic: HT Tech/ iPhone 13
The exchange value for your old phone depends on the model and the condition.
Photo Credit: Pic: HT Tech/iPhone 13
Buyers can also get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Pic: Pexels/ iPhone 13
Check here
iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 14. Whereas it will soon get the big iOS 17 update which will bring many new features.