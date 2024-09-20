iPhone 13 price drops by 18% on Amazon: Know how to buy at less than
₹
50000
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 20, 2024
Grab this amazing iPhone 13 deal before the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner and the e-commerce giant is already providing huge deals and discounts on electronic products.
Several older-generation iPhone models including iPhone 13 are available at a huge discounted price.
Know how you can get the iPhone 13 at a reasonable price of under Rs.50000.
Buy here
The iPhone 13 originally retails for Rs.59900. However, from Amazon, you can get it at just Rs.48900.
Therefore, Amazon is providing an 18% discount on iPhone 13. Buyers can further avail bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Buyers can get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.17850 off on iPhone 13. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s working conditions.
