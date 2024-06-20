iPhone 13 price drops by 19% on Amazon: Check out deals and exchange offers
Published Jun 20, 2024
Amazon is offering a great deal on iPhone 13, check out and grab the offer before the product goes out of stock.
Planning to switch from Android to iOS but unsure of which device would be fruitful? Well, the iPhone 13 is one such that has all the latest features.
Despite being an older generation iPhone, it has the ability to support the upcoming iOS 18 update with all the supported features.
Additionally, with the iPhone 13, you will not have to pay a fortune and your switch will be smooth to get you acquainted with the iOS ecosystem.
Now, the iPhone 13 is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon which gives a reasonable price for the older generation iPhone.
Originally, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs.59900. However, from Amazon, you can get for Rs.48799.
This gives you a great 19 percent Amazon discount on iPhone. You can further use an exchange offer to reduce the price of the smartphone.
By availing exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.44250 off on iPhone 13. However, there is a catch.
The exchange value will be strictly based on your older smartphone model and working conditions.
