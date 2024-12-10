iPhone 13 price drops by 24% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and discounts

Here’s how to get an iPhone 13 at the lowest price on Amazon with bank and other offers.

Looking for an older-generation iPhone with discounts? Then, iPhone 13 is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon.

iPhone 13 is one of the popular iPhone models despite being three generations older. It packs a powerful chip, a promising camera, and more.

Know how to get an iPhone 13 at a reasonable price from Amazon.

The iPhone 13 retails for Rs.59600 on Amazon for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs. 45490.

In addition to a 24% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for 6 months and above.

With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.21700 off on iPhone 13.

However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

