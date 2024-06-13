iPhone 13 price drops by Rs.6901 on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Grab the iPhone 13 at a huge discount price from Flipkart, check the details.
iPhone 13 is all set to get new and advanced features with the upcoming iOS 18 update. Even after 3 years of launch, the smartphone is compatible with new updates and features.
With iPhone 13 you can get features such as home screen customisations, control centre resign, new messages app update, new Apple Wallet features, and more.
Additionally, you can get the iPhone 13 at a discount on Flipkart, giving buyers a chance to get the device at a reasonable price.
Originally, the iPhone 13 retails for Rs.59900. However, you can get it for just Rs.52999 from Flipkart.
This gives you a great 11 percent discount on iPhone 13. You can further reduce the price of a smartphone by availing of bank and exchange offers.
You can get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and Rs.50 instant discount on the first Flipkart UPI transaction.
With the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.41000 off on the purchase of an iPhone 13.
However, note that the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
