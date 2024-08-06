iPhone 13 price drops during Amazon Great Freedom sale: Check out deals and offers
Published Aug 06, 2024
Check out the huge discount available on iPhone 13 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.
Amazon has finally commenced the Great Freedom Festival ahead of Independence Day. During the Sale, Amazon provides huge discounts on electronics items.
However, during the sale, Amazon is providing huge discounts on smartphones including several iPhone models.
The most benefited iPhone model during the Amazon sale is the iPhone 13 which is available at an 18 percent discount.
Originally, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs.59600 for the 128GB storage variants. However, you can get it for just Rs.48799.
In addition to discounted prices, Amazon is also offering amazing bank and exchange offers for greater benefits.
Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a purchase value of Rs.5000.
Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.43100 off, however, the final value will be based smartphone’s model and working condition.
Also, note that the mentioned discounts and offers are currently available for Amazon Prime members.
