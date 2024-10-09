iPhone 13 price drops to ₹42,999 on Amazon: Check deals and offers
Published Oct 09, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 13 on Amazon.
Amazon Great Indian Festival is still live on the platform, offering huge deals and discounts on electronic products.
If you are planning to get an iPhone this festive season, then you can grab a huge discount with additional offers.
Know how you can get the iPhone 13 at a reasonable price on Amazon.
iPhone 13 originally retails for Rs.59900 for a 128GB variant. However, on Amazon, it is available at just Rs.42999.
In addition to a 28% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers on the iPhone 13.
Buyers can get flat Rs.750 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
Buyers can also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a purchase value of Rs.5000
