iPhone 13 price in Amazon Great Indian Festival revealed - Check out upcoming deals
Published Sep 17, 2024
iPhone 13 discounted price revealed ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, check details.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner as the e-commerce giant finally revealed the sale date.
India’s biggest festival sale will go live on September 27, during which several electronics items across all categories and products will be discounted.
Amazon India has already revealed the discounted price for iPhone 13, and it is going to be available at a much lower price during the Great Indian Festival sale.
iPhone 13 retails for Rs.49990 for 128GB storage variants. This is the new slashed price after the iPhone 16 launch.
During the Amazon sale, buyers can get the iPhone 13 at just Rs.39999 including bank offers.
This offer price includes a Rs.2500 bank discount. This is not it, buyers will also be able to avail exchange offers.
With exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.20250 off on iPhone 13, therefore, the smartphone will be available at less than Rs.20000.
To grab this offer, make sure to keep the iPhone 13 on your cart to buy it quickly as the sale goes live.
