But that's not all! You can save even more by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of special bank offers. This is your chance to get the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 44250 off on the iPhone 13. The exact discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. Enter your PIN code to see if this deal is available in your area.
Photo Credit: reuters
Additionally, if you are planning to change your network provider then Amazon has a partner offer for you. Switch to Airtel Postpaid and get Rs. 1200 off.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 Specs: The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for stunning visuals. Its advanced dual-camera system, featuring 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses, captures every moment with precision. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it ensures fast and efficient performance for all your needs.
Photo Credit: Apple
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to get the iPhone 13 at a fantastic price. Act now before this deal expires.