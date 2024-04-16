iPhone 13 price slashed by 11% on Flipkart - Check latest discount, exchange offer and more

Hindustan Times
Posted Apr 16, 2024
Published Apr 16, 2024
If you’ve been searching for a near-flagship-level smartphone with good cameras, powerful performance, then the iPhone 13 nails down all criteria.

Although it isn’t the latest or the top-end iPhone that you can buy today, the iPhone 13 is very similar to the iPhone 14 in terms of display, camera, and processor.

For starters, it is powered by the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 14, providing a similar performance.

So, if you’ve been considering the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 offers almost the same features, but at a much lower price.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart.

However, the e-commerce giant has announced an 11% discount on the smartphone and you can grab it for as low as Rs. 52999.

 iPhone 13 buyers can also get up to Rs. 41000 off as exchange value for their existing device, depending on its model and condition.

Lastly, buyers can avail of a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions, among other bank offers.

