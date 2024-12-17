iPhone 13 price slashed by 24% on Amazon: Check out this bank and exchange offer
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 17, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this huge discount on iPhone 13 on Amazon and grab it at the lowest price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Looking for affordable iPhone options? Then buying an older generation iPhone would be the right choice.
Photo Credit: Apple
While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 could cost buyers above Rs.55000, the iPhone 13 is currently available at under Rs.50000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 13 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Alongside a 24% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can avail 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank 6 months and above Credit Card EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
With the exchange offer, buyers can also avail up to Rs.42750 discount on iPhone 13.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, note that the exchange rate will be based smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Plus available at under
₹
60000 on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
iPhone 14 available at under Rs.50000 on Amazon: Check deals and offers
iPhone 15 Pro price drops by Rs.30000 on Flipkart: Check out the latest offers
Apple December releases: iOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and more to roll out this month.
View more