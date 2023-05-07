iPhone 13 Pro Max: Don't pay 50000, you have to give only THIS much!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 13 Pro price cut for the Max 512GB variant has been rolled out and it has reduced the rate by a massive amount. Check the iPhone 13 Pro Max deal on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, 512GB storage variant, has turned cheaper on Flipkart. However, you need to hurry and bag the offer.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can save over Rs. 50000 on iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB storage variant on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Flipkart is offering a huge discount along with an amazing exchange offer on the 512Gb storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at a discount of 15 percent for Rs. 134999 against its retail price of Rs. 159900.
Photo Credit: Apple
This means, through the initial discount, you will be able to save a whopping Rs. 24901.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition to exchange, you will be able to save another up to Rs. 26250 on the phone. Yes, it is true.
Photo Credit: Apple
On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 512Gb can fall to Rs. 108749.
Photo Credit: Apple
you will be able to save over Rs. 50000 on the phone compared to its retail price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Click here
Apart from that, Flipkart is also offering several bank offers including- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card Transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.