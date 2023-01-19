Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 20, 2023, and before that you need to grab the exciting deals being offered on the platform. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering amazing discounts, exchange and bank offers on several smartphones. (Pixabay)
From iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, to iQOO Neo 6 5G- here are the phones with whopping offers on Amazon. (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone 13: The phone with 6.1 inch display, dual rear camera setup, among others is available on Amazon at a discount of 13% for Rs. 60999. You can also avail exchange and bank offers on the phone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Available at a discounted rate of Rs. 52999, the phone can also be availed with exchange and bank offers. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup, 3700mAh battery, and more. (Samsung)
Xiaomi 12 Pro: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the phone houses triple rear camera setup, gets an AMOLED display and more. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 54999 on Amazon.
(HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: The device is available at a discount of 45 percent for Rs. 94499 on Amazon today. The phone gets a main display of 7.6 inch and a cover display of 6.2 inch. (Samsung)
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G, the phone is currently priced at Rs. 19999. You can avail exchange and bank offers too. (HT Tech)
Oppo F21 Pro: The phone comes with triple rear camera setup, 4500mAh battery, and more. It is currently priced at Rs. 20999 on Amazon. (HT Tech)