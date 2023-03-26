iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo Reno8 T, and more best smartphone options on Flipkart
Here is the list of best smartphones with amazing features at reasonable price on Flipkart, check the list now. (Unsplash)
First one in the list is Apple iPhone 13, it is currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 61999 on Flipkart. (Apple)
The iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and gets a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. While you can lower the price by using several offers available including bank and exchange offers. (Apple)
Second one in the list is Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This ultra-premium phone by Samsung is currently available for Rs. 124999 on Flipkart.
As on iPhone 13, you can also avail the exchange and bank offers here too. The phone draws energy from Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and houses a 5000mAh battery. ( Flipkart)
Third one in the list is Poco M3. It is currently priced at Rs. 11999 on Flipkart.There is no discount on the device, however, you can opt for the bank and exchange offer. (POCO)
This smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, gets 6000mAh battery, houses a triple rear camera setup (48MP + 2MP + 2MP) along with a front camera of 8MP. (POCO)
Another one in this list is Oppo Reno8 T 5G. This smartphone is available at the current price of Rs.29999.while You can also avail exchange and bank offers on the phone. (Oppo)
The phone gets a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED screen, 4800mAh battery, triple rear camera setup with main camera of 108MP, and more. (Oppo)
Finally last but the least in the list is Poco X5 Pro. This 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 22999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, gets a 5000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup (108MP + 8MP + 2MP), and more. (POCO)