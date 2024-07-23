iPhone 14 at just Rs. 7499 in Flipkart sale, but there’s a catch
Published Jul 23, 2024
iPhone 14 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart GOAT sale.
iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 but it can be bought at just Rs. 7499.
Flipkart is offering iPhone 14 at Rs. 58,999 after Rs. 10901 off.
In addition to this, the ecommerce giant is offering up to Rs. 50,000 off in exchange for your old phone.
Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs. 1500 on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit cards.
With all bank offers and discounts, you can get iPhone 14 at just Rs. 7499.
iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch.
iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch, but it got some attention after its price was reduced.
