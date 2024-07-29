iPhone 14 available at 13% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 29, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 14 on Flipkart with exciting bank offers.
In India, the prices of several iPhone models have been reduced due to the new budget announcements.
While the standard models have not experienced much reductions, the iPhone Pro model prices have drastically reduced.
In good news, Flipkart has already started to show the new prices on the platform alongside discount. Currently, the iPhone 14 is available at a huge discounted price.
After the budget, the iPhone 14 price was reduced to 69600 from 69900. Now, you can get it for just Rs.59999 from Flipkart.
Therefore, Flipkart is currently offering a 13 percent discount on iPhone 15. You can further avail bank offers.
You can get a 5 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions of up to Rs.1250 on orders of Rs.7000 and above.
You can also get 5 percent cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
These latest offers will help iPhone buyers to get the smartphone at a reasonable price and they do not have to empty their pockets to pay the entire amount.
