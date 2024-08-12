iPhone 14 available at 24% discount on Amazon: Know more about this amazing deal
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
The Apple iPhone 14 gets a massive price drop even after the Great Freedom Day sale, check deals and offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon has just concluded the Great Freedom Festival sale, however, several smartphones are still available at a huge discounted price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, if you missed the sale, worry not because you can still get huge deals and discounts on smartphones across all brands.
Photo Credit: Apple
Currently, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discounted price on Amazon.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 originally retails for Rs.79900, however, it is currently available at Rs.60900 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is providing a great 24 percent discount on the iPhone 14. Buyers can also avail of bank and exchange offers for more benefits.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000
Photo Credit: Apple
If buyers opt for the exchange offer, then they can get up to Rs.41250 off on iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 Pro launch on September 10: 5 biggest upgrades to expect
iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features: Know what AI features are coming to iOS 18.1
iPhone 15 available at 17% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 14 Plus price drops in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale- All details
View more