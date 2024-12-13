iPhone 14 available at under Rs.50000 on Amazon: Check deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 13, 2024
iPhone 14 is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon, check out latest offers.
Want a smartphone upgrade before the new year? Then we have found just the right device which is a perfect blend of performance and camera.
The iPhone 14 is one of the popular iPhone models, offering advanced performance and promising camera capabilities.
Now, it's available at a huge discounted price on Amazon, allowing buyers to get it at a great deal price.
iPhone 14 originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs,55990 from Amazon.
In addition to 20% discount, buyers can also avail bank an exchange offer to further reduce the price.
Buyers can avail flat Rs.2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940
Buyers can get flat Rs.2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.27950 off on iPhone 14
