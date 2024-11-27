iPhone 14 gets 14% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab a huge discount on iPhone 14 amid Flipkart’s Black Friday sale, check details.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart’s Black Friday sale has commenced with huge deals and discounts on electronic products across categories.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amid the sale, Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 14 model, allowing buyers to get it at the lowest price.
Photo Credit: reuters
Know more about how you can get the iPhone 14 at a reasonable price on Flipkart.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.59900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.50999 from Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Alongside the Black Friday sale discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers for additional benefits.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail exchange offers and get up to Rs.48850 discount on iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 25% price cut on Amazon; now available for just...
iPhone 15 price slashed on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
iPhone 16 Pro price drop in Reliance Digital: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 Plus price drops amid Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale- Check deals and offers
View more